Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

Lithoquest starts 2019 field programme at North Kimberley diamond project

Today
News

lithoquest_logo.pngLithoquest Diamonds has commenced the 2019 field programme on its wholly-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project in Western Australia.
The budget for the 2019 programme will vary depending on the amount of drilling conducted but is expected to total approximately A$2 million.
The programme will be conducted in two phases, it said in a statement. 
The first phase will concentrate on assessing prospective areas identified by the company with the objective of selecting and prioritising targets for drill testing.
Exploration activities during this period will include geological mapping, prospecting, ground geophysical surveying and sampling for kimberlite indicator minerals.
The second phase, which is expected to commence in late August, will focus on testing the most prospective kimberlite targets using a reverse circulation drill. 
“The company is well positioned to discover diamond bearing kimberlites on the North Kimberley Diamond Project in 2019, ″ said Lithoquest chief executive Bruce Counts.
“A highly qualified technical team has now been deployed to evaluate over 20 priority targets in advance of a drill programme scheduled for later this season.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


