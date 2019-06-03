Lithoquest starts 2019 field programme at North Kimberley diamond project

Lithoquest Diamonds has commenced the 2019 field programme on its wholly-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project in Western Australia.The budget for the 2019 programme will vary depending on the amount of drilling conducted but is expected to total approximately A$2 million.The programme will be conducted in two phases, it said in a statement.The first phase will concentrate on assessing prospective areas identified by the company with the objective of selecting and prioritising targets for drill testing.Exploration activities during this period will include geological mapping, prospecting, ground geophysical surveying and sampling for kimberlite indicator minerals.The second phase, which is expected to commence in late August, will focus on testing the most prospective kimberlite targets using a reverse circulation drill.“The company is well positioned to discover diamond bearing kimberlites on the North Kimberley Diamond Project in 2019, ″ said Lithoquest chief executive Bruce Counts.“A highly qualified technical team has now been deployed to evaluate over 20 priority targets in advance of a drill programme scheduled for later this season.”