Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

Israel Diamond Pavilion to host 30 companies at Hong Kong June Fair

Today
News

The Israel Diamond Pavilion will host 30 companies this year at the June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, which will take place from June 20 – 23 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, says a press note from IDI.
The pavilion, which is organized by the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) will be located in the diamond area in Hall 3BC. As in previous years, it will include a spacious lounge, this time in a new and modern design, with refreshments served throughout the day. Convenient “Get Diamonds” terminals will enable buyers to search a computerized database in both English and Chinese of all goods offered by Israeli exhibitors at the show. Buyers are also able to access the Get Diamonds Show system on their smartphones.
IDI Chairman Boaz Moldawsky said, “Asia is a key market for our industry. We are seeing a definite rise in demand for diamond jewelry in these markets, especially in China. The long-term prospects for Asia as a market for polished diamonds from Israel are encouraging and we are committed to this market now and in the future."
IDI Managing Director Aviel Elia said, “The June show is very important for the Israeli diamantaires who are active in Asia, since it is the major event between March and September. We’re optimistic that this show will be a good one for our exhibitors and we look forward to lively traffic at our pavilion.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished 

