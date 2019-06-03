Israel Diamond Pavilion to host 30 companies at Hong Kong June Fair

Today

The Israel Diamond Pavilion will host 30 companies this year at the June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, which will take place from June 20 – 23 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, says a press note from IDI.

The pavilion, which is organized by the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) will be located in the diamond area in Hall 3BC. As in previous years, it will include a spacious lounge, this time in a new and modern design, with refreshments served throughout the day. Convenient “Get Diamonds” terminals will enable buyers to search a computerized database in both English and Chinese of all goods offered by Israeli exhibitors at the show. Buyers are also able to access the Get Diamonds Show system on their smartphones.

IDI Chairman Boaz Moldawsky said, “Asia is a key market for our industry. We are seeing a definite rise in demand for diamond jewelry in these markets, especially in China. The long-term prospects for Asia as a market for polished diamonds from Israel are encouraging and we are committed to this market now and in the future."

IDI Managing Director Aviel Elia said, “The June show is very important for the Israeli diamantaires who are active in Asia, since it is the major event between March and September. We’re optimistic that this show will be a good one for our exhibitors and we look forward to lively traffic at our pavilion.”





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished