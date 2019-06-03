ALROSA estimates the restoration of the Mir mine at 73 billion rubles

Today

ALROSA said that the restoration project of the Mir underground mine in Yakutia may cost about 73 billion rubles, according to Interfax.

As per the report, the operations at the mine, which was flooded in 2017, may be resumed by 2031-32, and the IRR of the project will amount to 18.3%. The company’s presentation on the mine’s restoration says that, with a production of 1.3 million tons of ore per year ALROSA can mine 3.8 million carats of diamonds.









Image credit: ALROSA







“If a decision is made on the expediency of restoring the Mir underground mine, its construction, according to preliminary estimates, will take 6-8 years,” the agency quoted ALROSA representatives as saying.

The company has also allocated about 2 billion rubles, which was included in the investment program for 2019, for additional exploration of deep horizons at the level of -1,300 meters in order to confirm reserves.

The company also announced that it could start mining diamonds at the Jubileiny underground mine no earlier than 2032. Mine reserves are estimated at 43.2 million carats. The mine can produce 2.3 million carats per year. The launch of the mine may cost approximately 72 billion rubles, and the IRR of the project will be more than 20%, the EliteTrader says.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg