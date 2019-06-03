Call to plug leakages in Zim diamond sector

Exclusive

Today
News

The diamond sector in Zimbabwe country should implement credible internal controls to plug leakages, according to a government minister.
Mines minister Winston Chitando said it is vital to proper internal security to ensure accountability and an immediate end to leakages.
 “All players in the diamond sector are obliged to implement credible internal controls in order to facilitate for optimum diamond security and accounting systems,” he was quoted as saying in a speech by NewsDay at the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company all-stakeholders’ diamond security feedback meeting in Mutare.
Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba criticised individuals accumulating wealth through corrupt deals in the diamond sector.
 “We need to work hard as a company so that there (are) no leakages in the diamond sector. We are here at the meeting to share ideas and offer constructive criticism so that we have a credible diamond sector,” she said.
“We are aware that there are individuals who are accumulating wealth through corrupt means and I begin to wonder if they will (ever) get tired of accumulating wealth.”
Meanwhile, Centre for Natural Resources and Governance director Farai Maguwu said there is need to rethink security measures being taken by government and the mining companies as artisanal miners were determined to invade the Marange diamond fields.
“Security is a tough task, but there is no amount of security that can stop artisanal miners from invading Marange,” he said.
“What can government do at the moment? They should create space for artisanal miners and allow them to operate legally and ensure that the diamonds are sold to the State and have a win-win situation.”
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe alleged in February 2016 that of the $15 billion realised since the start of mining in Marange in 2006, only $2 billion was channeled to the Treasury, while the rest was unaccounted for.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


