Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources will review the status of the Popigai field

Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy named after V.S. Sobolev, academician Nikolai Pokhilenko, said last week that it was necessary to change the category of Popigai’s impact diamonds to the category of abrasive material, says Interfax.
The agency quoted Nikolai Pokhilenko, who explained why it is necessary to review the status of the Popigai field.
“Popigai reserves are considered now as the category of rough diamonds. It needs to be changed to the category of abrasive material, because otherwise no one will take the license, it is very expensive,” he said.
It is expected that this move will reduce the cost of the license to develop the area which is rich in so-called impact diamonds. They were formed during the collision of a space body with the Earth. The material is considered to be extra strong, however its chemical composition differs from ordinary diamonds.
Such a product can be used for the tools and machinery production instead of natural or synthetic diamonds.
According to the report, a scientific basis for the change of the Popigaysky field reserves category is underway; the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation has already appointed a person responsible for this work.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

