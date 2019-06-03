Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources will review the status of the Popigai field

Today

Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy named after V.S. Sobolev, academician Nikolai Pokhilenko, said last week that it was necessary to change the category of Popigai’s impact diamonds to the category of abrasive material, says Interfax.

The agency quoted Nikolai Pokhilenko, who explained why it is necessary to review the status of the Popigai field.

“Popigai reserves are considered now as the category of rough diamonds. It needs to be changed to the category of abrasive material, because otherwise no one will take the license, it is very expensive,” he said.

It is expected that this move will reduce the cost of the license to develop the area which is rich in so-called impact diamonds. They were formed during the collision of a space body with the Earth. The material is considered to be extra strong, however its chemical composition differs from ordinary diamonds.

Such a product can be used for the tools and machinery production instead of natural or synthetic diamonds.

According to the report, a scientific basis for the change of the Popigaysky field reserves category is underway; the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation has already appointed a person responsible for this work.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg