ALROSA’s New York diamond auction brings in $8.8 million

ALROSA, the world leader in diamond mining, took stock of the international auction for special-size rough diamonds +10.8 carats in New York.The Company sold 101 gem-quality diamonds with a total weight of 1,550 carats. The auction brought in a total of $ 8.8 million. About 90 companies from the USA, Israel, India, Belgium, the UAE, Russia and Hong Kong participated in the auction.“Our auctions in the USA keep bringing in new clients, first of all companies from the US market, more than 20 participants were American companies. The assortment consisted of standard color rough diamonds, most of them were sold at a good premium to their opening price. We are happy with the operational dynamics of our US platform,” noted Evgeny Agureev, member of the Executive Committee, director of the United Selling Organization ALROSA.ALROSA office in New York resumed work last year. Before year-end 2019, the Company is to hold two more diamond auctions in the USA.