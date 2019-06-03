Exclusive

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

ALROSA’s New York diamond auction brings in $8.8 million

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA, the world leader in diamond mining, took stock of the international auction for special-size rough diamonds +10.8 carats in New York.The Company sold 101 gem-quality diamonds with a total weight of 1,550 carats. The auction brought in a total of $ 8.8 million. About 90 companies from the USA, Israel, India, Belgium, the UAE, Russia and Hong Kong participated in the auction.
“Our auctions in the USA keep bringing in new clients, first of all companies from the US market, more than 20 participants were American companies. The assortment consisted of standard color rough diamonds, most of them were sold at a good premium to their opening price. We are happy with the operational dynamics of our US platform,” noted Evgeny Agureev, member of the Executive Committee, director of the United Selling Organization ALROSA.
ALROSA office in New York resumed work last year. Before year-end 2019, the Company is to hold two more diamond auctions in the USA.

