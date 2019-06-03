Diamcor achieves $143.50/ct at SA rough tender, lowest to date

The lower dollar per carat achieved, as compared to the company's average price per carat of $176.16 obtained on all rough diamonds tendered and sold to date, was partly attributed to the goods being tendered in South Africa, coupled with a higher percentage of smaller, lower quality rough diamonds offered.
Diamcor had delivered 2,545 carats of rough diamonds for the tender.
The balance of 896.22 carats of rough diamonds delivered, along with rough diamonds recovered after June 1, will be sold at a planned third tender in Antwerp later this fiscal quarter.