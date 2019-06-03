Exclusive

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

Diamcor achieves $143.50/ct at SA rough tender, lowest to date

Today
News

news_10082018_diamcor.jpgDiamcor Mining has sold 1,648.78 carats of rough diamonds from the ongoing processing exercises at its Krone-Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa for $236,599.43, resulting in an average price of $143.50 per carat.
The lower dollar per carat achieved, as compared to the company's average price per carat of $176.16 obtained on all rough diamonds tendered and sold to date, was partly attributed to the goods being tendered in South Africa, coupled with a higher percentage of smaller, lower quality rough diamonds offered.  
Diamcor had delivered 2,545 carats of rough diamonds for the tender.
The balance of 896.22 carats of rough diamonds delivered, along with rough diamonds recovered after June 1, will be sold at a planned third tender in Antwerp later this fiscal quarter.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished