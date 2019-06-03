Tanzanian small-scale miner unearths 512 ct diamond

Today

A Tanzanian small-scale miner identified as Joseph Temba has recovered a 512 carat diamond, in Shiyanga, northern Tanzania.

The diamond was sold on 25 May for $1.4 million, according to Tanzania’s minerals permanent secretary Kitila Mkumbo.

He claimed in a tweet that the 512 carat diamond was the “biggest ever discovered” in the country.

Temba was quoted by SDE as saying that the selling of the stone conducted by the mining commission and the minerals ministry was ‘open’.

He advised fellow miners to follow government-set guidelines to sell their diamonds.

Tanzania had launched several mineral marketing centres across the country to reduce smuggling.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished