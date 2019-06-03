Lucapa’s Lulo alluvial mine to expand operations

Lucapa Diamond said its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola is set to reach a 50% expansion capacity in the second half of 2019.The diamond company said Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) will self-fund a $12 million expansion of the alluvial mine this year.“Expanded operations will accelerate dividend returns and return of about $30 million to Lucapa in investment loans provided to SML to explore for and develop the alluvial mining operations,” it said.Lucapa said a third shift will be implemented on the plant.Meanwhile, the ASX-listed mining company said Lulo is expected to register growth in sales prices following transformative Angolan diamond sector reforms, including access to international sales channels and cutting and polishing.Lulo diamonds have so far this year generated $22.1 million, achieving an average price per carat of $3,668.