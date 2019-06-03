Exclusive

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

India’s Bunder diamond project to be auctioned

india_flag.pngThe State government of Madhya Pradesh (India) has decided to auction mining rights for the Bunder diamonds project in Chhattarpur district left mid-way by global mining giant Rio Tinto in 2016, according to a report in TOI.
The cabinet approved auction of diamond mines to companies based in Madhya Pradesh first and thereafter, mining firms from outside the state. “After exploration, the diamond reserves have been estimated at 342 mln carats worth Rs 60,000 crore,” said minister for law PC Sharma. “Preference will be given to mining companies based in Madhya Pradesh and then, it will be open for firms from outside the state,” Sharma said.
The state government had had signed an agreement with Rio Tinto and issued a 30-year mining lease to the company from November 2011. However, in August 2016 the company announced it would no longer proceed with its Bunder diamonds project because of commercial reasons.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
