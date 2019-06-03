India’s Bunder diamond project to be auctioned

Today

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

The State government of Madhya Pradesh (India) has decided to auction mining rights for the Bunder diamonds project in Chhattarpur district left mid-way by global mining giant Rio Tinto in 2016, according to a report in TOI.The cabinet approved auction of diamond mines to companies based in Madhya Pradesh first and thereafter, mining firms from outside the state. “After exploration, the diamond reserves have been estimated at 342 mln carats worth Rs 60,000 crore,” said minister for law PC Sharma. “Preference will be given to mining companies based in Madhya Pradesh and then, it will be open for firms from outside the state,” Sharma said.The state government had had signed an agreement with Rio Tinto and issued a 30-year mining lease to the company from November 2011. However, in August 2016 the company announced it would no longer proceed with its Bunder diamonds project because of commercial reasons.