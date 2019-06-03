Hong Kong retail jewellery, watches & luxury goods sales fell by 11.4% in April

The larger year-on-year decrease recorded in April reflected the cautious consumption sentiment and also due to the late arrival of the Labour Day holidays in the Mainland, which has led to decrease in the growth rate of visitor arrivals. Predictably, the jewellery, watches and luxury goods sector performed the worst with sales down by 11.4 per cent in April.
Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes
The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...
03 june 2019
Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty
THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...
27 may 2019
“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC
Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...
20 may 2019
De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch
De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...
13 may 2019
The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds
The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...
06 may 2019
Hong Kong retail jewellery, watches & luxury goods sales fell by 11.4% in April
The larger year-on-year decrease recorded in April reflected the cautious consumption sentiment and also due to the late arrival of the Labour Day holidays in the Mainland, which has led to decrease in the growth rate of visitor arrivals. Predictably, the jewellery, watches and luxury goods sector performed the worst with sales down by 11.4 per cent in April.