DPA releases new complimentary suite of tools for retailers at JCK las Vegas

dpa_logo.pngThe Diamond Producers Association (DPA) launched an expanded offering of educational assets available to the jewelry trade at JCK Las Vegas, adding to the already robust set of materials available on the DPA trade portal, as per a press note from the association.
The new asset package includes a free social media asset library that will be expanded regularly to help retailers feed their digital channels with fresh, insightful and compelling content for consumers.  The social media asset mix includes both static images as well as video assets which drive to the recently released Total Clarity platform.
The DPA is also providing a new customizable byline highlighting key data from Total Clarity, a report on how diamonds impact people and the planet. Retailers can easily adapt it for use in local markets. Additional materials include several new informational ‘one-sheeters’ answering essential questions about the key differences between natural diamonds and laboratory-grown diamonds, including questions relating to product value and environmental claims.
The DPA also debuted a new video, the Essential Diamond Truths, which shows fundamental facts about diamonds – and what makes them real and rare. The video is available for use by the retail trade on their own channels.
“Deepening our support to the trade has been a key focus of ours in 2019,” said Kristina Buckley Kayel, Managing Director of North America for the DPA.   
“We aim to create assets that are both visually compelling and informational, as well as turn-key, allowing for seamless integration by our retail partners. The Total Clarity assets will be especially valuable in helping retailers communicate the benefits of the diamond sector’s global reach and its importance to the livelihood of millions of people,” she added.
Total Clarity is a year-long advocacy platform anchored in new, independent data from Trucost ESG Analysis, part of S&P Global. The Trucost report, titled ”The Socioeconomic and Environmental Impact of Large-Scale Diamond Mining, is the world’s first comprehensive analysis of the contributions of DPA Members, examining socioeconomic and environmental benefits and impacts.  The report finds that DPA Members, which together account for 75% of global rough diamond production, generate more than US$16 billion in net socioeconomic and environmental benefits annually through their diamond mining operations. The report challenges many outdated myths and misconceptions about the large-scale diamond mining industry.
The DPA also provided an update on For Me, From Me, their latest Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond campaign launched earlier this year focused on women self-purchase.  Retailer assets including print and digital creative, visual merchandising support and POS materials are available at shop.diamondproducers.com.  To learn more about the program and how to enroll email support@diamondproducers.com.
Three new Project ASSURE partners were also revealed: Gemometrics (GemPen), Massive Tech Lab (G-Certain and J-Certain) and SATTGEMS (ASDI). In addition, the DPA published the results from two non-ASSURE partners: Gemlogis (Leo) and SMARTPRO (Screen-I).  Project ASSURE is an independent assurance program for Diamond Verification Instruments - a collaboration by the DPA and Signet Jewelers.  Through the ASSURE Directory trade participants can access objective and third party verified information on the relative performance of Diamond Verification Instruments and guidance on how to ensure that their business is protected from undisclosed laboratory grown diamonds.
For more information and to access the complete directory visit www.diamondproducers.com/assure.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



