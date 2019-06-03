Exclusive

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

03 june 2019

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

Synthetic diamond price list proposed by Rapaport disturbs Indian diamond trade

Today
News

Diamantaires in Surat and Mumbai are rattled over the move by Martin Rapaport, chairman of U.S-based Rapaport Group for starting a price list for synthetic diamonds on Rapnet, according to a report in TOI.
Buyers from across the world have been trading on the Rapnet from last many years. For the first time, Martin Rapaport has been seeking votes from the world diamond industry for starting a price list for synthetic diamonds, which will damage the business prospects of the diamantaires in India.
The news report adds that the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), Surat Diamond Association (SDA) and diamond industry leaders have urged the diamantaires in India and abroad to vote against the proposed move by Rapaport.
Vice-chairman of GJEPC, Colin Shah said, “We had received communication from the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) regarding the proposal of Martin Rapaport for starting a price list for synthetic diamonds. A letter is sent to all the diamond industry panel members across the country to oppose the price list by voting ‘No’ during the polling conducted by Rapaport group, which ended on May 31.”
Regional chairman of GJEPC, Dinesh Navadiya said, “Synthetic diamond price listing on Rapnet will harm the industry at large. We do not want the price list for synthetic diamonds. However, Martin Rapaport has his own business interest.” 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished 


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished