Synthetic diamond price list proposed by Rapaport disturbs Indian diamond trade

Diamantaires in Surat and Mumbai are rattled over the move by Martin Rapaport, chairman of U.S-based Rapaport Group for starting a price list for synthetic diamonds on Rapnet, according to a report in TOI.Buyers from across the world have been trading on the Rapnet from last many years. For the first time, Martin Rapaport has been seeking votes from the world diamond industry for starting a price list for synthetic diamonds, which will damage the business prospects of the diamantaires in India.The news report adds that the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), Surat Diamond Association (SDA) and diamond industry leaders have urged the diamantaires in India and abroad to vote against the proposed move by Rapaport.Vice-chairman of GJEPC, Colin Shah said, “We had received communication from the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) regarding the proposal of Martin Rapaport for starting a price list for synthetic diamonds. A letter is sent to all the diamond industry panel members across the country to oppose the price list by voting ‘No’ during the polling conducted by Rapaport group, which ended on May 31.”Regional chairman of GJEPC, Dinesh Navadiya said, “Synthetic diamond price listing on Rapnet will harm the industry at large. We do not want the price list for synthetic diamonds. However, Martin Rapaport has his own business interest.”