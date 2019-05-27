Natural diamonds to shine in Swarovski jewellery

The agency quoted Nadja Swarovski, Head of Corporate Communications and Design Services, who said at a panel discussion at JCK Las Vegas that the company believes in the positive contribution that natural diamonds make to society.
According to the report, the company intends to launch the production at its plant in Austria next year.
It is expected that Swarovski will purchase rough diamonds from third parties, process them and stud them into jewellery.
Swarovski was established in 1895 as a luxury brand that provided an alternative to diamond jewellery companies.
Recently, however, the most famous brand that sells crystals has revised its policy due to the growing consumer interest in natural stones and synthetic products.
The company is a member of the Responsible Jewelery Council (RJC).
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg