Natural diamonds to shine in Swarovski jewellery

Swarovski is set to launch a new line of jewellery with natural diamonds, as well as its own factory to produce polished diamonds, which will meet international standards for sustainable development and ethics, says Rapaport.

The agency quoted Nadja Swarovski, Head of Corporate Communications and Design Services, who said at a panel discussion at JCK Las Vegas that the company believes in the positive contribution that natural diamonds make to society.









Image credit: Swarovski



