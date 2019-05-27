Diamonds remain Botswana’s important source of revenue – Masisi

Exclusive

Today
News

Diamonds are still an important source of revenue to Botswana government and its people, according to the country’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi.
He said in a keynote speech delivered at a breakfast hosted by De Beers on the sidelines of JCK Las Vegas 2019 that diamonds contributed about 35% of Botswana’s GDP.
“We are in a space to utilise our revenue from diamonds to carve out a future for ourselves that enhances what we have, that leverages on our achievements, and propels us towards a knowledge economy,” he said.
Although Masisi hailed the contribution made by diamonds, reports suggested that the country’s mining sector’s share to the GDP declined from 25% in 2008 to 18% in 2018.
Botswana’s real GDP growth was expected to weaken over the next few years due to falling diamond production and below-trend construction sector growth, says Fitch Solutions in a report. 
It projected Botswana’s real GDP growth to slow to 3.9% and 4.1% in 2019 and 2020 respectively, from 4.5% in 2018.
The short-term decline would be driven by the impact of the Cut Nine project at the Jwaneng mine, which would extend the mine’s lifespan to 2034.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



