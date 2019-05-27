Lulo diamond sale achieves average price of $1,800/ct – Lucapa

The sold diamonds included the 130 carat Type IIa D-colour diamond and a 46 carat pink.
“As previously foreshadowed, SML is undertaking a self-funded expansion of its Lulo diamond mining operations to deliver a ~50% increase in annualised plant throughput to approximately 450,000 bulk cubic metres by 2020,” it said.
The latest Lulo diamond sale follows the $3.5 million sale of diamonds from Lucapa’s second high-value mine, the Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.
Lucapa said Lulo diamonds generated $22.1 million to date in the first half of 2019, achieving an average price per carat of $3,668.