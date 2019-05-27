Exclusive

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

Lulo diamond sale achieves average price of $1,800/ct – Lucapa

news_02072018_lucapa.pngLucapa Diamond’s 40%-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) has sold 5,573 carats of diamonds recovered from the Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola for $10 million, representing an average price of $1,800 per carat. 
The sold diamonds included the 130 carat Type IIa D-colour diamond and a 46 carat pink. 
 “As previously foreshadowed, SML is undertaking a self-funded expansion of its Lulo diamond mining operations to deliver a ~50% increase in annualised plant throughput to approximately 450,000 bulk cubic metres by 2020,” it said.
The latest Lulo diamond sale follows the $3.5 million sale of diamonds from Lucapa’s second high-value mine, the Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.
Lucapa said Lulo diamonds generated $22.1 million to date in the first half of 2019, achieving an average price per carat of $3,668.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


