Angola issues out diamond mining licenses to 77 cooperatives –report

Today
News

Angola through the state-owned diamond company, Endiama has granted mining licenses to 77 cooperatives to explore diamonds in several provinces of the country, according to local news reports.
Macauhub quoted the spokesperson for Operation Transparency’s Advanced Command post, commissioner António José Bernardo as saying that 34 cooperatives had been licensed in would operate in the provinces of Lunda Norte (34), Lunda Sul (17), Malanje (12), Uige (eight), Kwanza Sul (five) and Kwanza Norte (one).
He said that the cooperatives would have to provide information to Endiama and diamond trading company Sodiam about the results of their activity.
They were also obliged to sell the extracted diamonds to legally authorised institutions.
The second phase of Operation Transparency, which has been underway since 15 May, had already confiscated 700 pieces of diamonds held by illegal miners as well as $70,000 in cash.
The first phase of the operation saw more than 34,000 carats of diamonds and $1 million being seized.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



