GSI identified synthetic white sapphire melee in jewelry

Gemological Science International (GSI), one of the largest gemological organizations in the world and a leader in diamond identification and screening, recently identified synthetic white sapphire melee in jewelry. The synthetic sapphires were detected during a routine jewelry screening. 

news_04062019_gsi.png
Image credit: GSI


GSI’s New York Screening and Testing Department received diamond pendants for screening and found the “diamonds” to be near-colorless synthetic white sapphires.
“This finding is a great example of the extraordinary work the team at GSI is doing for the screening and detection of undisclosed  lab-grown diamonds and simulants,” said Debbie Azar, President & Co-Founder of Gemological Science International. “What makes this finding unusual and very atypical was the use of melee sized synthetic white sapphires.”
GSI’s identification methods are some of the most advanced and sophisticated in the industry. 
In addition to its grading and certification services, GSI opened facilities in New York, Hong Kong, and India dedicated to the screening and testing of jewelry for undisclosed lab-grown diamonds and simulants. As a global leader in this field, GSI screens millions of jewelry items annually.
“While the industry has taken considerable steps to address this issue, the problem still persists” said Ms. Azar. “We continue to identify undisclosed lab grown diamonds and simulants in jewelry on a daily basis in all our global facilities."  

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

