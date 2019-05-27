Antwerp diamond companies are granted the right to use “In Antwerp we speak diamond” logo

Today

The City of Antwerp grants Antwerp diamond companies the right to use the trademark “In Antwerp we speak diamond”.

The City of Antwerp jointly with AWDC encourage diamond companies to use the very first logo developed as part of the marketing campaign they developed in the fall of 2017: “In Antwerp we speak diamond. Diamond Capital since 1447.”

For getting the right to use the logo Antwerp diamond companies are needed to sign license agreement.

The City of Antwerp has a rich diamond history dating back as far as 1447, developing over the centuries into the world’s leading diamond trading centre it is today. Its reputation is so widely recognized that Antwerp has become synonymous with diamonds internationally.





Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels