Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

Yesterday

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

Antwerp diamond companies are granted the right to use “In Antwerp we speak diamond” logo

Today
The City of Antwerp grants Antwerp diamond companies the right to use the trademark “In Antwerp we speak diamond”.
The City of Antwerp jointly with AWDC encourage diamond companies  to use the very first logo developed as part of the marketing campaign they developed in the fall of 2017: “In Antwerp we speak diamond. Diamond Capital since 1447.”
For getting the right to use the logo Antwerp diamond companies  are needed to sign license agreement.
The City of Antwerp has a rich diamond history dating back as far as 1447, developing over the centuries into the world’s leading diamond trading centre it is today. Its reputation is so widely recognized that Antwerp has become synonymous with diamonds internationally.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels


