Diamond Development Initiative executive director relocates to DRC

Today

The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI)’s first ever executive director Dorothée Gizenga has decided to relocate to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where she hails from, to take up a new role of regional director.

JCK reports that the Canada–based group, which focuses on issues surrounding artisanal diamond mining, was now looking for a new executive director to replace Gizenga.

“It was my request to move to DRC and assume a new important function for DDI,” she was quoted as saying.

DDI recently launched the Maendeleo Diamond Standards™ (MDS), an innovative certification system that enables the ethical production of diamonds by artisanal and small-scale mining operations.

The MDS was made of eight specific principles covering legality, consent and community engagement, human and worker's rights, health and safety, violence-free operations, environmental management, interactions with large-scale mining and site closure.

DDI developed the certification system in consultation with a wide range of stakeholders, including governments, industry, local civil society organizations, as well as artisanal and small-scale diamond miners in four countries of Africa and South America.

Pilot projects were conducted in Sierra Leone in 2012 and 2013 to field-test the system.

The pilot was expanded in 2014 into a full programme.

Diamonds mined by artisanal and small-scale operations represent almost 20% of the global industry's annual output by volume.

However, artisanal miners typically earn less than $2 a day.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished