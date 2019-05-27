Exclusive

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

Today

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

AGD Diamonds continues to work with VERMEER

Today
News

Working meetings of AGD Diamonds and Vermeer AST representatives, the official dealer of Vermeer Corporation in the European part of Russia and in the CIS countries, took place in Arkhangelsk on May 29-30. 

news_03052019_agd.png
            Image credit: AGD Diamonds


The first day of the visit Vermeer AST spent at the Grib diamond deposit. Besides catching up on the production facilities of the mining and processing plant, Vermeer ACT specialists studied the conditions of mining in a career.
On May 30, the companies held a meeting at the AGD Diamonds’s office, during which the representatives of Vermeer ACT presented the capabilities of their equipment for the layer-by-layer milling with a quarry excavation machine at the Grib diamond deposit. The parties addressed issues of operation, maintenance and repair, as well as a number of commercial issues relating to the possibilities for further cooperation, in particular, the prospects for renting and implementing Vermeer equipment at the Grib Mining Division.
The May talks were a continuation of the AGD Diamonds delegation meeting with Vermeer experts, held in April at the international exhibition BAUMA 2019 (Germany). The highlight of the discussion at that time, as well as now, was the improvement of the new technology of the non-explosive method of kimberlite mining, which has been successfully used at the Grib Mining Division since 2018.


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished