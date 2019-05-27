AGD Diamonds continues to work with VERMEER

Working meetings of AGD Diamonds and Vermeer AST representatives, the official dealer of Vermeer Corporation in the European part of Russia and in the CIS countries, took place in Arkhangelsk on May 29-30.

Image credit: AGD Diamonds

The first day of the visit Vermeer AST spent at the Grib diamond deposit. Besides catching up on the production facilities of the mining and processing plant, Vermeer ACT specialists studied the conditions of mining in a career.On May 30, the companies held a meeting at the AGD Diamonds’s office, during which the representatives of Vermeer ACT presented the capabilities of their equipment for the layer-by-layer milling with a quarry excavation machine at the Grib diamond deposit. The parties addressed issues of operation, maintenance and repair, as well as a number of commercial issues relating to the possibilities for further cooperation, in particular, the prospects for renting and implementing Vermeer equipment at the Grib Mining Division.The May talks were a continuation of the AGD Diamonds delegation meeting with Vermeer experts, held in April at the international exhibition BAUMA 2019 (Germany). The highlight of the discussion at that time, as well as now, was the improvement of the new technology of the non-explosive method of kimberlite mining, which has been successfully used at the Grib Mining Division since 2018.