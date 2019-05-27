Pokrovsky is recognised as the “Industry Leader”

This year, the company Pokrovsky was awarded the diploma of "Industry Leader" among manufacturers of silver jewelry.
“... Stories about collections, a team that keeps up with the time, POKROVSKY jewelry - all this drives us today. This time, our company received the title, which we are proud of - we were awarded the diploma of the “Industry Leader” as a silver producer, according to the Assaying Chamber of Russia,” the jewelry house employees said.
For more than 10 years, the Pokrovsky Jewelry Factory “Golden Domes” has been participating in the “JUNWEX New Russian Style” exhibition.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg