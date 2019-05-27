Exclusive

Mutual mass destruction will not serve anybody’s purposes

The recent moves by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including its letters urging some companies to abide to the revised edition of FTC Jewelry Guides and the explanations from FTC attorney Robert Frisby posted on the FTC website were...

Today

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

Pokrovsky is recognised as the “Industry Leader”

Today
News

The Pokrovsky Jewelry Maison was awarded a diploma of “Industry Leader” at the end of 2018 as part of the XVIII International Exhibition of Jewelry Watch Brands “JUNWEX New Russian Style”, which was held in Moscow from May 22 to 25, according to a press note from the company. 

news_03062019_pokrovsky.png
Image credit: POKROVSKY


This year, the company Pokrovsky was awarded the diploma of "Industry Leader" among manufacturers of silver jewelry.
“... Stories about collections, a team that keeps up with the time, POKROVSKY jewelry - all this drives us today. This time, our company received the title, which we are proud of - we were awarded the diploma of the “Industry Leader” as a silver producer, according to the Assaying Chamber of Russia,” the jewelry house employees said.
For more than 10 years, the Pokrovsky Jewelry Factory “Golden Domes” has been participating in the “JUNWEX New Russian Style” exhibition.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished