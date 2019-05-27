Exclusive

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

GJEPC’s 16TH India Pavilion features exquisite jewellery at JCK Las Vegas

Today
News

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 16th consecutive year features exquisite jewellery from 40 gem and jewellery exporters under an exclusive “ India Design Gallery”. The India Pavilion is located at JCK’s Passport & Diamond Plaza, says a press  note from the GJEPC.
Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, “The USA is a significant market for the Indian gem and jewellery industry. India exported US$ 10.58 billion worth of Gem & Jewellery products to the US in 2018. It is believed that this momentum of US demand will continue further, and this is a good sign for Indian gems and jewellery exports.”
news_03062019_gjepc.png
                    Image credit: TITAN


This year, the India Pavilion at JCK has some special attractions, including an exclusive ‘India Design Gallery’  showcasing some of the most magnificent jewellery pieces created for the U.S market. The theme is COSMOS, a representation of U.S. consumer trends in 2020. The Jewellery at India Design Gallery has been designed by the Designers of Artisan Awards, a Design-led initiative by GJEPC.
Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said: “The India Design Gallery highlights some of the finest contemporary jewellery available from India today. The jewellery, designed and manufactured in different parts of India, has one thing in common— it is timeless jewellery for the world.”
Today, the Indian gem & jewellery industry is at its pinnacle with an overall gem & jewellery exports of $ 39461.07 mln for the year 2018 , all thanks to its 5 mln workforce that has been heavily invested by the Indin G & J Industry and GJEPC, adopting high standards of modernisation, safety, cleanliness and other socio-economic benefits such as, medical facilities, employment generation and training programs for workers amongst others. Besides promoting the Gem & Jewellery products in the International markets, GJEPC organises the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS), IIJS Signature, India Gem & Jewellery Machinery Expo (IGJME); Pavilions at various leading international shows like JCK Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Basel, and several others worldwide;  product-specific Buyer-Seller Meets and so on. The Indian industry has also been taking self-regulation measures. GJEPC launched ‘My KYC Bank’ portal for total transparency in operations.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished 

