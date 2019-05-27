GJEPC’s 16TH India Pavilion features exquisite jewellery at JCK Las Vegas

Today

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the 16th consecutive year features exquisite jewellery from 40 gem and jewellery exporters under an exclusive “ India Design Gallery”. The India Pavilion is located at JCK’s Passport & Diamond Plaza, says a press note from the GJEPC.

Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, “The USA is a significant market for the Indian gem and jewellery industry. India exported US$ 10.58 billion worth of Gem & Jewellery products to the US in 2018. It is believed that this momentum of US demand will continue further, and this is a good sign for Indian gems and jewellery exports.”





Image credit: TITAN







This year, the India Pavilion at JCK has some special attractions, including an exclusive ‘India Design Gallery’ showcasing some of the most magnificent jewellery pieces created for the U.S market. The theme is COSMOS, a representation of U.S. consumer trends in 2020. The Jewellery at India Design Gallery has been designed by the Designers of Artisan Awards, a Design-led initiative by GJEPC.

Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said: “The India Design Gallery highlights some of the finest contemporary jewellery available from India today. The jewellery, designed and manufactured in different parts of India, has one thing in common— it is timeless jewellery for the world.”

Today, the Indian gem & jewellery industry is at its pinnacle with an overall gem & jewellery exports of $ 39461.07 mln for the year 2018 , all thanks to its 5 mln workforce that has been heavily invested by the Indin G & J Industry and GJEPC, adopting high standards of modernisation, safety, cleanliness and other socio-economic benefits such as, medical facilities, employment generation and training programs for workers amongst others. Besides promoting the Gem & Jewellery products in the International markets, GJEPC organises the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS), IIJS Signature, India Gem & Jewellery Machinery Expo (IGJME); Pavilions at various leading international shows like JCK Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Basel, and several others worldwide; product-specific Buyer-Seller Meets and so on. The Indian industry has also been taking self-regulation measures. GJEPC launched ‘My KYC Bank’ portal for total transparency in operations.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished