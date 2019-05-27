WDC launches an upgraded website

It also reports on the organization's ongoing work within the Kimberley Process (KP), and its mission to protect the integrity of the diamond value chain.
"The WDC operates in a dynamic environment, and we wanted the new website to properly reflect this and the essential work that is being done on behalf of the industry and its stakeholders, often without them even realizing it," said David Bouffard, Chair of the WDC Communications Committee, which has overseen the project.
The new website, which is available at the WDC's longtime Internet address, www.worlddiamondcouncil.org, is more reactive and news-oriented. It supports ongoing programs and projects being carried out by the WDC, including its Annual Meetings and participation in key KP events and programs. A newly added section focuses on the revised WDC System of Warranties, which was approved toward the end of 2018 and shortly will be augmented by online self assessment tools.
The website also includes an extensive Resource Library, containing documents, reports and presentations relating to the WDC's own work, as well as that of the KP and other international bodies in the campaign against conflict diamonds.
A section of the new website is designed to assist industry members interested in joining the WDC complete the membership application process, supplying information about conditions of membership, and providing downloadable forms, declarations and other instructions.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg