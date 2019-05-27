GJEPC and Indian G&J industry commit to contributing substantially to country’s economy

Today

The Indian Gem and Jewellery sector, which has been contributing immensely to the economy of the country, welcomed the newly formed Union Government with immense enthusiasm via a press note from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Appreciating the Government’s recent initiatives such as Jewellery Parks, Common Facility Centres (CFCs) and Skill Upgradation that have been commendable as these initiatives have geared up the sector to play a bigger role soon, the Council congratulated Shri Narendra Modi for his second term as Prime Minister of India and welcomed Shri Piyush Goyal as Minister for Commerce and Industry and Smt Nirmala Sitharaman as Minister for Finance.

Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said that he was confident that with Modi’s dynamic vision of creating New India, he will energize all sectors and businesses to work together to achieve that by 2022, the 75th year of India’s Independence; also his vision of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance will bring ease of doing business in exports for the sector. Agrawal added that the industry has plans to support the nation and achieve the target of India becoming a super 5 trillion economy and be amongst the leading economies of the world. Congratulating Shri Piyush Goyal, Agrawal said he has been pivotal to the growth of the Gem & Jewellery sector and has aided the industry sail through enumerable impediments in the last few years. Agrawal was confident that under his able leadership and guidance G & J sector will achieve its objective of touching $60 bln exports and 6 mln employment by the year 2022. Congratulating Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Agrawal said she had taken a host of initiatives and played an important role in guiding the gem and jewellery industry to scale new heights.

The Gem & Jewellery industry currently contributes around 7% to India’s total GDP, 13% to merchandise exports and employs over 5 million people. The industry is committed to increasing the exports from $ 40 bln to $ 60 bln by 2022. India’s gem & jewellery business is amongst the Top 3 employers of people and GJEPC seeks Government’s support to add new jobs and generate direct and indirect employment. The Council shall seek continued support from the Government for major constructive reforms on international trade policies, ease of doing business, domestic bank financing and manufacturing/ technological impetus for the gem & jewellery exporter & entrepreneurs - majority of who belong to the MSME category.

According to the press note, GJEPC will be working with the Indian Government to address the following industry concerns:

• The sector needs easing of procedure in exports on part of Customs, GST and Taxation. This is acting as a great impediment to all export-intensive sectors.

• The Gem & Jewellery is a labour-intensive sector. For further growth of employment in the sector, the Council would call for offering a similar kind of package to our sector as it is provided to the textile & leather sector.

• There is a need for ease of financing to the sector for increasing exports.

• Implementation of Baba Kalyani report to increase exports for SEZs.

• E-commerce, GST, Customs duty refund to foreign tourists against their purchase of gems and jewellery items in India is another issue for which GJEPC will talk with the Govt.

• The introduction of Gold Policy as announced in the last budget should be a priority for this new Govt.

• GJEPC will work with the Government’s skill India mission to upgrade the skills of existing workers by introducing them to modern technology through our world-class schools.

GJEPC’s initiative aims at making India a global gem & jewellery manufacturing hub by promoting local artisans and indigenous design & production. GJEPC has already set up CFCs in Visnagar, Palanpur, Amreli and Junagadh in Gujarat. GJEPC has plans to set up CFCs in Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur & Hyderabad by 2019-2020. The Council will work closely with all Government Ministries and bodies and units to ensure smooth and seamless conduct of business and betterment of this sector.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished