Bittersweet moment as De Beers closes Victor Mine

Diamond production at De Beers’ Victor Mine in Canada, which was opened in July 2008, has come to an end, the group has said.It said the last economic ore was processed through the plant last week, followed by several days of low-grade ore and limestone to help purge the plant of any remaining diamonds.The plant will undergo a comprehensive shutdown process through the end of June.“This is a bittersweet moment for our company as we celebrate the great work done by the Victor team that began when the mine opened and continued right up until the moment the conveyors stopped in the plant. This historic run has sadly now come to an end,” said outgoing De Beers Canada chief executive Kim Truter.“Not only was this Ontario’s first and only diamond mine, Victor is the foundation for our company’s success in Canada and continued to demonstrate that strong performance to the very end as the team managed to extend production almost four months longer than originally expected.”De Beers discovered Victor in 1987, becoming Canada’s first economically viable diamond deposit discovery, nearly five years ahead of the diamond discoveries in the Northwest Territories.Since construction of the mine began in 2006, De Beers Group has spent $2.6 billion to build and operate the mine.Reclamation of the mine site was expected to be complete by 2024.De Beers had already consolidated mining assets in Canada and South Africa.The group had had already closed the Snap Lake mine in Canada and Voorspoed mine in South Africa.