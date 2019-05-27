Exclusive

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

Ural diamonds will be presented at the exhibition in Yekaterinburg

Today
News

An exhibition of Ural rough diamonds and diamond copies has been opened at the Geological Museum of the Mining University of Yekaterinburg, says the Yamal-Region news agency.
“35-40% of gem quality crystals are from Yakutia, and over 90% of gem quality diamonds come from the Ural Region. That means that they are almost immediately ready for processing. But large diamonds, unfortunately, are not found here. The largest Ural diamond, recovered in 2004, weighs only 35 carats,” the agency quoted the director of the Geological Museum, Dmitry Kleimenov, as saying.
The report also says that the first diamonds in Russia were found 170 years ago in the Ural Region, and not in Yakutia. However, in 2014, the mining of the mineral in this region was stopped.
Nevertheless, geologists reportedly believe that there may be primary diamond deposits in the Polar Ural Region.


Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished