Ural diamonds will be presented at the exhibition in Yekaterinburg

An exhibition of Ural rough diamonds and diamond copies has been opened at the Geological Museum of the Mining University of Yekaterinburg, says the Yamal-Region news agency.“35-40% of gem quality crystals are from Yakutia, and over 90% of gem quality diamonds come from the Ural Region. That means that they are almost immediately ready for processing. But large diamonds, unfortunately, are not found here. The largest Ural diamond, recovered in 2004, weighs only 35 carats,” the agency quoted the director of the Geological Museum, Dmitry Kleimenov, as saying.The report also says that the first diamonds in Russia were found 170 years ago in the Ural Region, and not in Yakutia. However, in 2014, the mining of the mineral in this region was stopped.Nevertheless, geologists reportedly believe that there may be primary diamond deposits in the Polar Ural Region.