Âme to support activities of educational foundation STEM for Her

Âme Creations, a LGD jewellery brand, announced it will support the activities of STEM for Her, a Washington, DC based non-for-profit foundation that promotes education to create awareness, excitement, and opportunities among girls and young women to pursue successful STEM-related careers.

Image credit: Ame

Âme and STEM For Her signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate, sponsor and carry-out activities in Âme Creations' boutique stores, or with Âme personnel in other locations.“Âme is very excited to enter into this partnership with STEM,” said Alex Popov, Âme Creations’ CEO and President. “Apart from our general support for causes that support women to succeed, we are particularly happy to broaden the horizons of young women interested in science and show another application of technology for fashion and beauty.” he added.Âme Creations will support STEM For Her with an annual donation. In addition, Âme Creations will contribute a fixed amount of each jewelry sale it makes to STEM For Her. A message card will be attached to each Âme Creations jewelry purchase, and thus introduce the charity to the buyer, making them aware of the contribution.STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) is an approach to learning and development that integrates the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.Recently it was reported that Âme has launched its flagship store at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles.