Exclusive

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

Âme to support activities of educational foundation STEM for Her

Today
News

Âme Creations, a LGD jewellery brand, announced it will support the activities of STEM for Her, a Washington, DC based non-for-profit foundation that promotes education to create awareness, excitement, and opportunities among girls and young women to pursue successful STEM-related careers. 

news_31052019_ame.png
    Image credit: Ame 


Âme and STEM For Her signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate, sponsor and carry-out activities in Âme Creations' boutique stores, or with Âme personnel in other locations.
“Âme is very excited to enter into this partnership with STEM,” said Alex Popov, Âme Creations’ CEO and President. “Apart from our general support for causes that support women to succeed, we are particularly happy to broaden the horizons of young women interested in science and show another application of technology for fashion and beauty.” he added.
Âme Creations will support STEM For Her with an annual donation. In addition, Âme Creations will contribute a fixed amount of each jewelry sale it makes to STEM For Her. A message card will be attached to each Âme Creations jewelry purchase, and thus introduce the charity to the buyer, making them aware of the contribution.
STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) is an approach to learning and development that integrates the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. 
Recently it was reported that Âme has launched its flagship store at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


