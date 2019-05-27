Zim man appears in court for illegal diamond trading

Today

A Zimbabwean man has appeared in court on allegations of illegally dealing in diamonds after he was found in possession of six pieces of the precious stones in Zimunya, east of Zimbabwe.

Manica Post reports that Tendai Makurumidze (48) was remanded out of custody to 12 June on $500 bail when he appeared before the magistrate court in Mutare.

It is a state’s case that police received a tip off on May 27 that the suspect was illegally dealing in diamonds.

The detectives tracked the suspect and conducted a search.

They found six pieces of diamonds in the pocket of a jacket the suspect was wearing.

The diamonds were taken to the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) for evaluation.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished