Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

Zim man appears in court for illegal diamond trading

Today
News

A Zimbabwean man has appeared in court on allegations of illegally dealing in diamonds after he was found in possession of six pieces of the precious stones in Zimunya, east of Zimbabwe.
Manica Post reports that Tendai Makurumidze (48) was remanded out of custody to 12 June on $500 bail when he appeared before the magistrate court in Mutare.
It is a state’s case that police received a tip off on May 27 that the suspect was illegally dealing in diamonds.
The detectives tracked the suspect and conducted a search.
They found six pieces of diamonds in the pocket of a jacket the suspect was wearing.
The diamonds were taken to the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) for evaluation.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


