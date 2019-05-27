Zim man appears in court for illegal diamond trading

Manica Post reports that Tendai Makurumidze (48) was remanded out of custody to 12 June on $500 bail when he appeared before the magistrate court in Mutare.
It is a state’s case that police received a tip off on May 27 that the suspect was illegally dealing in diamonds.
The detectives tracked the suspect and conducted a search.
They found six pieces of diamonds in the pocket of a jacket the suspect was wearing.
The diamonds were taken to the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) for evaluation.