GJEPC delegation meets customs officials in Jaipur to facilitate smooth import of gemstones

Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Pramod Kumar Agrawal and other leading importers of rough gemstones met with Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Jodhpur HQ at Jaipur, Shri Subhash Chandra Agarwal, Addl. Commissioner of Customs, Shri Manzoor Ali Ansari and other officials at Jaipur earlier this week to discuss steps that could be taken to ensure smooth clearance of imports of rough gemstones, says a report in gjepc.org.Members of the trade clarified to the Commissioner that almost all imports are being done by companies that have been importing roughs on regular basis for a long time now.The Commissioner clarified that the system currently requires officers to examine each import shipment and that he was looking at the possibility of doing a KYC process for all regular importers. He explained that this process will take long to complete.To facilitate trade and smoothening of the import process, he requested those present to suggest a mechanism under which the shipments of importers with a good track record can be cleared faster. He stated that if this can be established for regular importers, Customs officials would be able to devote time and resources to clear other shipments more quickly.