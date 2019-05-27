Exclusive

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

GJEPC delegation meets customs officials in Jaipur to facilitate smooth import of gemstones

india_flag.pngGem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Pramod Kumar Agrawal and other leading importers of rough gemstones met with Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Jodhpur HQ at Jaipur, Shri Subhash Chandra Agarwal, Addl. Commissioner of Customs, Shri Manzoor Ali Ansari and other officials at Jaipur earlier this week to discuss steps that could be taken to ensure smooth clearance of imports of rough gemstones, says a report in gjepc.org.
Members of the trade clarified to the Commissioner that almost all imports are being done by companies that have been importing roughs on regular basis for a long time now.
The Commissioner clarified that the system currently requires officers to examine each import shipment and that he was looking at the possibility of doing a KYC process for all regular importers. He explained that this process will take long to complete.
To facilitate trade and smoothening of the import process, he requested those present to suggest a mechanism under which the shipments of importers with a good track record can be cleared faster. He stated that if this can be established for regular importers, Customs officials would be able to devote time and resources to clear other shipments more quickly.

