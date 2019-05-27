Botswana President: ‘I want space for Batswana in the diamond industry’

Today

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi wants to see Batswana reap benefits from the country's diamonds, according to the local press.

Botswana was the second largest diamond producer in the world after Russia in terms of value and volume.

"I want space for Batswana in the diamond industry," Masisi was quoted as saying in an interview ahead of his US trip to attend the JCK Las Vegas show.

He said his attendance of the JCK Las Vegas trade show would present an opportunity for him to share with the world Botswana's diamond story in advancing human development.

"I would tell them that if we can be the best in bringing out the diamonds, we surely can be the best in also selling it and participating in its end products,” said Masisi.

“I want to encourage them to buy more of our diamonds and that our new negotiations with De Beers would inevitably be successful.”

Diamonds accounted for more than 80% of total minerals contribution to Botswana’s GDP.

However, the country’s mining sector’s share to the GDP declined from 25% in 2008 to 18% in 2018.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished