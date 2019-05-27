Conference to celebrate the 300th anniversary of mining and industrial supervision

Today

Grib Mining Division held a conference on May 24 to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Russian mining and industrial supervision under the auspices of the North-West Directorate of the Engineering and Environmental Supervision (Rostechnadzor).









Image credit: AGD Diamonds







In the meeting room of the Office of the Grib Mining Division representatives of Rostekhnadzor, PJSC "Severalmaz", LLC "KNAUF GIPS KOLPINO" and JSC "North Onega Bauxite Mine" discussed the activities of their organizations and shared their plans for the future. The Deputy Head of the North-West Directorate of Rostechnadzor, Eduard Pivovarov, made a presentation on “The 300th anniversary of Russian mining and industrial supervision - history, current activity and prospects”.

During a sightseeing tour to the Grib Mining Division the participants of the conference visited the observation deck of the career, the mining and transport control room, and the processing plant. They saw with their own eyes the entire technological chain of production of the mining and processing plant.

Summing up the visit, Svetlana Poroshkina, Head of the Industrial Safety Department of the Rostekhnadzor Administration for the Arkhangelsk Province, said, ‘‘From the point of view of compliance with all of our standards, the Grib Mining Division looks traditionally good. Unlike other companies, the number of violations after each audit here is always minimal. I would like other enterprises to be at the same high level of responsible compliance with legal requirements as AGD Diamonds.’’