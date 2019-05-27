Richemont’s sales for the year increased by 27% with strong Jewellery Maisons performance

The 8% growth at constant exchange rates in the Group’s directly operated boutiques was driven by solid jewellery and watch sales.
‘‘The Jewellery Maisons performed strongly. Cartier benefited from the successful launch of the rejuvenated iconic Santos de Cartier watch line, and the enduring appeal of its jewellery collections, notably Juste un Clou. The unveiling of the new jewellery collection Clash de Cartier in April 2019 illustrates the Maison’s unrelenting creativity. Van Cleef & Arpels celebrated the 50th anniversary of its emblematic Alhambra collection with much success, and continued to enrich its jewellery offer, notably with additional Frivole creations,’’ he added.
Company’s gross profit grew by 20% to € 8 645 million. The consolidation of Online Distributors has contributed to the increase in gross profit but has diluted the Group’s gross margin to 61.8% compared to 65.2% a year ago.
Operating profit rose by 5% to € 1 943 million. Operating margin amounted to 13.9% compared to 16.7% a year ago.
Net operating expenses increased by 26% on a reported basis.
Profit for the year rose by 128% to € 2 787 million.
Earnings per share increased by 128% to € 4.927 on a diluted basis.
Cash flow generated from operating activities decreased by € 392 million to € 2,331 million.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg