Richemont’s sales for the year increased by 27% with strong Jewellery Maisons performance

Richemont has announced its annual report for FY 2019; sales for the year increased by 27% at actual and constant exchange rates, from € 11,013 mn to € 13,989 mn.

The 8% growth at constant exchange rates in the Group’s directly operated boutiques was driven by solid jewellery and watch sales.

All regions showed growth with the exception of the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific and the Americas posted double digit sales increases driven by mainland China, Hong Kong, Korea and the US.

