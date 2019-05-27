Richemont’s sales for the year increased by 27% with strong Jewellery Maisons performance

Exclusive

Today
News

Richemont has announced its annual report for FY 2019; sales for the year increased by 27% at actual and constant exchange rates, from  € 11,013 mn to € 13,989 mn. 
The 8% growth at constant exchange rates in the Group’s directly operated boutiques was driven by solid jewellery and watch sales. 
All regions showed growth with the exception of the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific and the Americas posted double digit sales increases driven by mainland China, Hong Kong, Korea and the US. 
‘‘In a relatively supportive environment, sales increased by 27% at actual and constant exchange rates, reflecting growth across all business areas and distribution channels. Excluding YNAP and Watchfinder ̶ collectively referred to as our ‘Online Distributors’ ̶ sales for the period grew by 8% at both actual and constant exchange rates. Jewellery Maisons and the retail channel posted the strongest performance. Most of our markets were in positive territory, led by double-digit increases in the US and in all the main markets of Asia Pacific,’’ said Johann Rupert, the Group’s Chairman.
‘‘The Jewellery Maisons performed strongly. Cartier benefited from the successful launch of the rejuvenated iconic Santos de Cartier watch line, and the enduring appeal of its jewellery collections, notably Juste un Clou. The unveiling of the new jewellery collection Clash de Cartier in April 2019 illustrates the Maison’s unrelenting creativity. Van Cleef & Arpels celebrated the 50th anniversary of its emblematic Alhambra collection with much success, and continued to enrich its jewellery offer, notably with additional Frivole creations,’’ he added. 
Company’s gross profit grew by 20% to € 8 645 million. The consolidation of Online Distributors has contributed to the increase in gross profit but has diluted the Group’s gross margin to 61.8% compared to 65.2% a year ago.
Operating profit rose by 5% to € 1 943 million. Operating margin amounted to 13.9% compared to 16.7% a year ago.
Net operating expenses increased by 26% on a reported basis.
Profit for the year rose by 128% to € 2 787 million.
Earnings per share increased by 128% to € 4.927 on a diluted basis.
Cash flow generated from operating activities decreased by € 392 million to € 2,331 million.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


