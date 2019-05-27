Lucapa rakes in $3.5 mln from second Mothae diamond tender

Today

Lucapa Diamond has raked in $3.5 million (A$5 million) from this year’s second tender of 7,008 carats of rough diamonds from the new Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.

The ASX-listed diamond company said the Antwerp included prices of up to $26,000 per carat paid for individual Mothae gems.









Image credit: Lucapa







The latest result brings to $7.3 million the total sale proceeds generated from the two tenders of Mothae diamonds completed this year.

This represents an average overall price of $588 per carat for the run of mine production and $729 per carat for diamonds in the +11 sieve size fraction.

“We continue to be encouraged by the regular recovery of Specials and sales results achieved from the supposed lower-margin areas of the Mothae kimberlite pipe,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.

The company was considering a third tender in the first half of the year following the continued strong recoveries from the new 1.1 Mtpa kimberlite plant, including the 126 carat gem-quality diamond recovered earlier this month and other Type IIa Specials.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished