Lucapa rakes in $3.5 mln from second Mothae diamond tender

The ASX-listed diamond company said the Antwerp included prices of up to $26,000 per carat paid for individual Mothae gems.
The latest result brings to $7.3 million the total sale proceeds generated from the two tenders of Mothae diamonds completed this year.
This represents an average overall price of $588 per carat for the run of mine production and $729 per carat for diamonds in the +11 sieve size fraction.
“We continue to be encouraged by the regular recovery of Specials and sales results achieved from the supposed lower-margin areas of the Mothae kimberlite pipe,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
The company was considering a third tender in the first half of the year following the continued strong recoveries from the new 1.1 Mtpa kimberlite plant, including the 126 carat gem-quality diamond recovered earlier this month and other Type IIa Specials.