Zim diamond, gold mining firm to construct solar power plants

RioZim, which mines diamonds and gold in Zimbabwe, has signed a $200 million agreement with China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Corporation (CGGC) to construct solar power plants with combined output of 178 megawatts, according to the state media.The solar power stations would be constructed in the various locations across the country where RioZim has operations that include Murowa diamond mine in Zvishavane, gold producers Renco, Cam and Motor and Dalny Mines.Company chief executive Bheki Nkomo said the solar facility would not only feed its mines but also supply excess power to the national grid to ease Zimbabwe’s shortages.Zimbabwe had of late been facing crippling power shortages as a result of reduced generation at one of the major power stations, Kariba South hydro power station, which was affected by drought.RioZim acquired Murowa diamond mine from Rio Tinto in 2015 and expanded considerably under its new leadership.Having produced 255,000 carats in 2015, Murowa currently produces about 1.2 million carats of predominantly white gem quality diamonds.RioZim was currently pursuing a mix of an organic and in-organic growth strategy to grow its production to over 5 million carats per annum by 2022.