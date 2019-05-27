Exclusive

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

Zim diamond, gold mining firm to construct solar power plants

Today
News

RIOZIM_logo.pngRioZim, which mines diamonds and gold in Zimbabwe, has signed a $200 million agreement with China Gezhouba Group International Engineering Corporation (CGGC) to construct solar power plants with combined output of 178 megawatts, according to the state media.
The solar power stations would be constructed in the various locations across the country where RioZim has operations that include Murowa diamond mine in Zvishavane, gold producers Renco, Cam and Motor and Dalny Mines.
Company chief executive Bheki Nkomo said the solar facility would not only feed its mines but also supply excess power to the national grid to ease Zimbabwe’s shortages.
Zimbabwe had of late been facing crippling power shortages as a result of reduced generation at one of the major power stations, Kariba South hydro power station, which was affected by drought.
RioZim acquired Murowa diamond mine from Rio Tinto in 2015 and expanded considerably under its new leadership. 
Having produced 255,000 carats in 2015, Murowa currently produces about 1.2 million carats of predominantly white gem quality diamonds.
RioZim was currently pursuing a mix of an organic and in-organic growth strategy to grow its production to over 5 million carats per annum by 2022.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished