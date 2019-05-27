Declining diamond output to slow Botswana GDP growth – researchers

Today

Botswana’s real gross domestic product growth is expected to weaken over the next few years due to falling diamond production and below-trend construction sector growth, says Fitch Solutions in a report.

The report projected Botswana’s real GDP growth to slow to 3.9% and 4.1% in 2019 and 2020 respectively, from 4.5% in 2018.

Fitch Solutions said the short-term decline would be driven by the impact of the Cut Nine project at the Jwaneng mine, which would extend the mine’s lifespan to 2034.

“However, he Cut 9 process will also entail reduced production from the Jwaneng mine, which will see a contraction in Botswana’s output over the coming years,” the report said.

“With diamonds being Botswana’s primary export – averaging 86.7% of total exports from 2014 to 2018 – this will see economic growth slow over the short term.”

It said Botswana’s mining sector growth would become increasingly driven by coal mine production.

“However, coal only accounted for 0.3% of exports last year, and production growth will also be slowing from approximately 18.4% growth in 2018 to 15.0% in 2019 and 11.6% in 2020,” said Fitch Solutions.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished