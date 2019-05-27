Exclusive

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

27 may 2019

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

Declining diamond output to slow Botswana GDP growth – researchers

Today
News

Botswana’s real gross domestic product growth is expected to weaken over the next few years due to falling diamond production and below-trend construction sector growth, says Fitch Solutions in a report.
The report projected Botswana’s real GDP growth to slow to 3.9% and 4.1% in 2019 and 2020 respectively, from 4.5% in 2018.
Fitch Solutions said the short-term decline would be driven by the impact of the Cut Nine project at the Jwaneng mine, which would extend the mine’s lifespan to 2034.
“However, he Cut 9 process will also entail reduced production from the Jwaneng mine, which will see a contraction in Botswana’s output over the coming years,” the report said.
“With diamonds being Botswana’s primary export – averaging 86.7% of total exports from 2014 to 2018 – this will see economic growth slow over the short term.” 
It said Botswana’s mining sector growth would become increasingly driven by coal mine production.
“However, coal only accounted for 0.3% of exports last year, and production growth will also be slowing from approximately 18.4% growth in 2018 to 15.0% in 2019 and 11.6% in 2020,” said Fitch Solutions.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished