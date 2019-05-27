ALROSA sold diamonds for $10 mn at Israeli auction

Today

The auction resulted in revenue of $10.2 million. The company sold 120 stones with total weight of 1,940 carats, including two large diamonds weighing more than 50 carats each. Firms from Israel, Belgium, India, the US, UAE, Russia and Hong Kong were among the participants.

“Large rough diamonds are consistently popular with Israeli diamantaires. The latest auction is the third in a row this year. This is our highest revenue in Israel since the beginning of 2019. Until the end of the year, we plan three more auctions here and look forward for a stable demand from customers,” said Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Management Board, Director of the United Selling Organization at ALROSA.

In 2018, ALROSA held six auctions for special size rough diamonds in Israel.