Registration for CIBJO Congress 2019 open

This year the even is being organised by DANAT, the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones, and will be held is the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay.
CIBJO Congresses serve as the gathering place for the World Jewellery Confederation’s Assembly of Delegates, and also are the venue for the annual meetings of CIBJO’s sectoral commissions, where amendments can be introduced to the organisation’s definitive directories of international industry standards for diamonds, coloured stones, pearls, gem labs, precious metalsб coral and responsible sourcing, known as the Blue Books.
The CIBJO Congress is also where the programme of World Jewellery Confederation Education Foundation (WJCEF), relating to responsible and sustainable activities in the industry, and its ongoing cooperation with the United Nations is reported upon.
The dedicated website includes the congress programme, the various congress venues, important travel information, background information about Bahrain, news and photo galleries. An online registration form for the congress is available at http://www.cibjo.org/congress2019.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg