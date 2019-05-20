Exclusive

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

Yesterday

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

Indian traders unnerved by new import rules on rough diamonds

Today
News

india_flag.pngThe Indian diamond trade is in a tizzy following a Mumbai Customs directive outlining new procedures for importing rough diamonds, which seek details on origin, size, shape, type, colour and clarity of the precious stones from overseas, according to a report in Economic Times recently.
The fear is that even a minute discrepancy in the norms may lead to a seizure, followed by a huge penalty, which could affect manufacturing activity in Surat, the country’s diamond cutting and polishing hub.
The Office of the Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai, had also directed the trade to furnish details of rough diamonds declared for export, to determine their value. It said that “it is also the obligation of the importer/ exporter to state these details in the bills of entry/shipping bills filed for the clearance of such goods.” 
In the note, the customs department has cited recent incidents of suspected wrong declaration of values of both imported and exported rough diamonds. It said the description of diamonds, stated in the documents filed for clearance, is often incomplete. In most cases, the goods are merely described as rough diamonds, with no other qualifying details.
Industry executives said exporters simply did not possess the details sought by customs, as rough diamonds are a run-of-the-mine natural mineral product characterised by natural, geological divergences and lack of homogeneity.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished