Indians lead 10 nationalities investing in Dubai's gold sector

Today

Indians lead the top 10 nationalities investing in Dubai's gold sector followed by the citizens of Pakistan, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Oman, Jordan, Belgium, Yemen and Canada, according to media report.

As per the Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector in the Department of Economic Development (DED), about 4,086 companies operate in the gold sector in Dubai and the number of investors stands at 62,125 including 60,012 businessmen and 2,113 businesswomen. Of the 4,086 companies, 2,498 licences were issued for 'Jewellery and jewels of gold and silver', 1,184 for trade in 'Gold and precious metals', 392 for 'Goldsmiths and precious jewellery', seven for 'Gold foundry and precious metals', and five for 'Gold liquidation' activity.

The total gold, jewellery and diamond sales, reached 274 bn dirhams last year, an increase of about three per cent compared to 2017.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished