Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

Indians lead 10 nationalities investing in Dubai's gold sector

Indians lead the top 10 nationalities investing in Dubai's gold sector followed by the citizens of Pakistan, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Oman, Jordan, Belgium, Yemen and Canada, according to media report.
As per the Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector in the Department of Economic Development (DED), about 4,086 companies operate in the gold sector in Dubai and the number of investors stands at 62,125 including 60,012 businessmen and 2,113 businesswomen. Of the 4,086 companies, 2,498 licences were issued for 'Jewellery and jewels of gold and silver', 1,184 for trade in 'Gold and precious metals', 392 for 'Goldsmiths and precious jewellery', seven for 'Gold foundry and precious metals', and five for 'Gold liquidation' activity.
The total gold, jewellery and diamond sales, reached 274 bn dirhams last year, an increase of about three per cent compared to 2017.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

