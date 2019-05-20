Exclusive

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

THE ‘GEMSTONES BY SOKOLOV’ brand has been popular for over 25 years. The aim of this company is to supply any kind of gem studs to the Russian market including the unique ones except diamonds of any cut. The product range by the SOKOLOV Company is very...

Today

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

IV International Economic Forum of the Amber Industry to be held in Svetlogorsk

Today
News

IV International Economic Forum of the Amber Industry will be held on June 20 - 23, 2019, in Svetlogorsk, Kaliningrad Region. Amberforum is one of the main events of the amber industry in Russia. 
The exhibition will feature amber products from 50 manufacturing companies from different countries, as well as exclusive works from museum collections. The one of a kind auction of unique amber weighing more than 1 kilogram will take place during the forum. An exhibition and sale of designer amber jewelry will also take place. The forum will be attended by business representatives from Russia, Europe and Asia. They will discuss the innovative development and promotion of the amber industry. Visitors will be able to watch and participate in recreational activities of the special project “AmberShow”: art installations, photo exhibitions, contests, concerts and educational tours.

