IV International Economic Forum of the Amber Industry to be held in Svetlogorsk

Today

IV International Economic Forum of the Amber Industry will be held on June 20 - 23, 2019, in Svetlogorsk, Kaliningrad Region. Amberforum is one of the main events of the amber industry in Russia.

The exhibition will feature amber products from 50 manufacturing companies from different countries, as well as exclusive works from museum collections. The one of a kind auction of unique amber weighing more than 1 kilogram will take place during the forum. An exhibition and sale of designer amber jewelry will also take place. The forum will be attended by business representatives from Russia, Europe and Asia. They will discuss the innovative development and promotion of the amber industry. Visitors will be able to watch and participate in recreational activities of the special project “AmberShow”: art installations, photo exhibitions, contests, concerts and educational tours.