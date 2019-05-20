CIBJO и CGWG announced a new collaboration project

Today

CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, and the Coloured Gemstone Working Group (CGWG) facilitated by the Dragon fly Initiative (TDI) have announced a new collaboration to strengthen and disseminate tools and resources for the responsible sourcing of coloured gemstones, to support a transparent, sustainable and vibrant coloured gemstone industry.









Image credit: CIBJO







It is intended that the tools and resources being developed will also be applicable, where possible, in other sectors of the wider jewellery industry.

The two organizations are planning to make a suite of tools and resources downloadable free of charge from an online platform.The objective is that they will support any company, irrespective of its size, geographic location or financial capacity, in conducting due diligence of their supply chains. The Dragon fly Initiative(“TDI”) is an advisory firm established to support businesses in precious metals, gemstones and raw materials’ value chains to work collaboratively, and for mutual benefit, to realise an environmentally, economically and socially responsible system of connected enterprises.

The CGWG’s goal is to provide the necessary business tools and resources to enable all members of the coloured gemstone industry to embed sustainability into their organisations and in their decisions for the sourcing of gemstones.





Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels