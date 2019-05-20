Exclusive

Pavel Sokolov: Every stone has its beauty

"We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility," says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

NDTC goes after staff over diamond evaluation deal

Today
News

Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, is reportedly planning to suspend four key staff members who partnered with companies that were bidding for a government valuation tender.
The affected NDTC staff were linked to Prestige Diamond Services, which failed to get the five-year valuation deal.
Windhoek Observer reports that the NDTC staff were over the past months courted by the bidding companies due to their experience in sorting and valuing diamonds.
However, chief executive Brent Eiseb was said to have been irked by his staff’s move and wants them suspended.
The weekly further alleged that Eiseb also had a vested interest in one of the companies that had unsuccessfully bid for the government tender.
He, however, denied his participation in the valuation bid, but did not deny ordering a staff purge.
“On the allegations of the suspension of NDTC staff, please take note that NDTC does not discuss confidential employee matters in the media, the matter will be dealt with through the company’s internal processes with the affected employees,” Eiseb was quoted as saying.
Gem Diamonds Namibia was awarded a N$300 million ($21 million) contract to valuate Namdeb diamonds over the next five years. 
The contract had been mired in controversy with concerns being raised that it was turned into a money-making scheme for a clique of well-placed individuals. 
The current tender holder since 2007, Global Diamond Valuators Namibia, had asked for N$220 million for the same job, but its offer was turned down.  

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


