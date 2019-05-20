Exclusive

ZCDC on killing of artisanal diamond miners: 'It was in self defence'

News

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamonds Company (ZCDC) said its security guards shot and killed alleged illegal diamond miners in Marange last week in self defence.
Two people were allegedly killed, while more than 40 were injured when the ZCDC guards fired at miners who had found a new diamond deposit outside the protected concession area.
However, company spokesperson Sugar Chagonda was quoted by local media as saying that only one person was killed and a number injured.
He said the guards were dispatched to clear the miners from the area by the government owned mining company which is holding sole rights to mine diamonds in the area.
“When the guards got to the area, the illegal miners refused to disperse and armed themselves with shovels and peaks and advanced to fight the guards,” said Chagonda.
“Fearing for their lives, our guards fires three warning shots to the air but the miners who outnumbered the guards continued advancing which forced the guards to shoot at them.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


