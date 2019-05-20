De Beers lauds its synthetic diamond detection machines

De Beers said a central part of maintaining consumer confidence is research into diamond synthesis and the development of equipment that can reliably and consistently detect synthetic diamonds as well as ensure they are not misrepresented as natural diamonds.De Beers Group Industry Services (DBGIS) president Jonathan Kendall said the synthetic diamond detection machines they had produced were not only some of the best available on the market but also designed to be prepared for unknown eventualities.He said the Gemological Institute of America’s (GIA) recently reported that it had discovered a “hybrid diamond”, where a layer of synthetic diamond was added to a natural diamond.“Despite it being thought that this “hybrid diamond” was a new variety not yet seen on the market, it was a De Beers Group DiamondView™ machine that detected it,” said Kendall.“This was no coincidence. We have been developing insight and understanding into all parts of the diamond industry for more than a century, and working to ensure we can support the industry’s needs through our services as a result.“This has allowed us to deal with today’s challenges while being prepared for those of tomorrow.”