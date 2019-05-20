Sandvik starts 3D printing diamond composites

Today

Sandvik Additive Manufacturing has announced that it created the first ever 3D printed diamond composite.

According to the company, the stone can be 3D printed in different complex shapes and used for industrial purposes.









Image credit: Sandvik







“We now have the ability to create strong diamond composites in very complex shapes through additive manufacturing, which fundamentally will change the way industries will be able to use this material. As of now, the only limit to how this super-hard material can be shaped and used is down to the designer’s imagination,” says Mikael Schuisky, Head of R&D and Operations at Sandvik Additive Manufacturing.

The 3D printed stone is a composite created using the additive manufacturing process called stereolithography, where complex parts are produced, layer by layer, using ultraviolet light. It contains diamond powder and polymer which is why the stone does not shine.

The diamond composite is said to have been tested and found to have extremely high hardness, exceptional heat conductivity, while also possessing low density, very good thermal expansion and fantastic corrosion resistance.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg