DiaCam360 to debut at JCK Las Vegas Show

DiaCam360’s new venture will lead to the automated identification of a diamond’s color and clarity, based on a proprietary database of hundreds of thousands of images of diamonds that were taken with the DiaCam360, says a press note from the company.













Image credit: DiaCam



All the images were analyzed by the Deep Learning & AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform developed by the AI department of Matrix, an Israel-based, global leader in IT and software services company. All the diamonds in the database were graded by GIA and have GIA diamond grading reports.

Lior Hirsh, DiaCam’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “We’ll have more news on automated grading by the time we get to the JCK Las Vegas show at the end of May. We look forward, among others, to gauge the trade’s interest in this interesting advanced project, the market can benefit from.”





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished