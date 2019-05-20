Exclusive

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

DiaCam360 to debut at JCK Las Vegas Show

DiaCam360’s new venture will lead to the automated identification of a diamond’s color and clarity, based on a proprietary database of hundreds of thousands of images of diamonds that were taken with the DiaCam360, says a press note from the company.

news_24052019_diacam.png

                                                   Image credit: DiaCam

All the images were analyzed by the Deep Learning & AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform developed by the AI department of Matrix, an Israel-based, global leader in IT and software services company. All the diamonds in the database were graded by GIA and have GIA diamond grading reports.
Lior Hirsh, DiaCam’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “We’ll have more news on automated grading by the time we get to the JCK Las Vegas show at the end of May. We look forward, among others, to gauge the trade’s interest in this interesting advanced project, the market can benefit from.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

