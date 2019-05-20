AGD DIAMONDS changing WIRTGEN for Tesmec

Today





AGD DIAMONDS, AO held working meetings with Italy’s Tesmec S.p.A. in Arkhangelsk on May 22 and 23.

Tesmec, which is a public joint stock company, spent the first day of their visit at the Grib diamond field. In addition to getting acquainted with the production facilities of the mining and processing plant, Tesmec specialists studied in detail the operating conditions of a milling machine in the diamond-bearing quarry.

On Thursday, both parties held a working meeting in the office of AGD DIAMONDS, during which the Tesmec team described the capabilities of their equipment for layer-by-layer milling of rocks by a mining machine at the Grib diamond field. The participants of the meeting discussed the issues regarding the operation, maintenance and repair, as well as a number of commercial issues relating to the possibilities of further cooperation.

This last April, the delegation of AGD DIAMONDS while on a visit to the international exhibition Bauma-2019, held a working meeting with Ambrogio Dominioni, President of Tesmec. As it was stated at the time, AGD was considering the possibility of using Tesmec products in an innovative program of non-explosive diamond mining at the Grib diamond field. AGD DIAMONDS’ specialists got acquainted with the latest model of Tesmec 1150EVORH milling machine and highly appreciated modern technical solutions of the manufacturer from Italy.

After holding commercial negotiations, AGD DIAMONDS is planning to replace the WIRTGEN-2500SM mining machine used at the Grib diamond field with the equipment of the Italian manufacturer, which has been producing it for over 40 years at two factories in the United States and Italy.

Pictured: Specialists of Tesmec S.p.A. on a visit to the Grib diamond field.

