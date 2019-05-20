Exclusive

“We are building a new state-of-the-art tender facility,” says Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem certainly needs no introduction being widely popular globally as one of the leaders of modern Dubai. As the Executive Chairman of DMCC, Ahmed Bin Sulayem has played and continues to play a key role in establishing and positioning DMCC...

20 may 2019

De Beers scaling up Tracr ahead of formal launch

De Beers tracked 100 high-value diamonds along the value chain during the pilot of Tracr™, its industry blockchain platform, for the first time in May last year. A De Beers spokesperson Bianca Ruakere told Rough & Polished in an exclusive interview that...

13 may 2019

The perfect couple - platinum and diamonds

The Jewelry House of Leon Megé located in New York has long been firmly established in the jewelry market as a source of magnificent jewelry, in which platinum and diamonds often sparkle being married together and attracting everyone’s eyes, but are...

06 may 2019

The technology of growing single-crystal diamonds has now become industrial in nature

It is believed that the reserves of natural diamonds will be exhausted by the middle of the century, and therefore production of synthetic diamonds is rapidly gaining relevance. According to Business Insider India’s estimates, the global synthetic diamond...

29 april 2019

De Beers only selling Elizabeth Bay Mine in Namibia, move to sustain operations beyond 2019

Namdeb Holdings, a 50/50 joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers is not selling Daberas, Sendelingsdrift and Southern Coastal mines in the southern African country. It had been alleged that Namdeb was planning to close and offload...

22 april 2019

AGD DIAMONDS changing WIRTGEN for Tesmec

AGD DIAMONDS, AO held working meetings with Italy’s Tesmec S.p.A. in Arkhangelsk on May 22 and 23.
Tesmec, which is a public joint stock company, spent the first day of their visit at the Grib diamond field. In addition to getting acquainted with the production facilities of the mining and processing plant, Tesmec specialists studied in detail the operating conditions of a milling machine in the diamond-bearing quarry.
On Thursday, both parties held a working meeting in the office of AGD DIAMONDS, during which the Tesmec team described the capabilities of their equipment for layer-by-layer milling of rocks by a mining machine at the Grib diamond field. The participants of the meeting discussed the issues regarding the operation, maintenance and repair, as well as a number of commercial issues relating to the possibilities of further cooperation.
This last April, the delegation of AGD DIAMONDS while on a visit to the international exhibition Bauma-2019, held a working meeting with Ambrogio Dominioni, President of Tesmec. As it was stated at the time, AGD was considering the possibility of using Tesmec products in an innovative program of non-explosive diamond mining at the Grib diamond field. AGD DIAMONDS’ specialists got acquainted with the latest model of Tesmec 1150EVORH milling machine and highly appreciated modern technical solutions of the manufacturer from Italy.
After holding commercial negotiations, AGD DIAMONDS is planning to replace the WIRTGEN-2500SM mining machine used at the Grib diamond field with the equipment of the Italian manufacturer, which has been producing it for over 40 years at two factories in the United States and Italy.

Pictured: Specialists of Tesmec S.p.A. on a visit to the Grib diamond field.

