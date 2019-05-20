Lherzolite is defined as a new source rock for diamonds - report

Researches from the University of Alberta and De Beers Group have concluded that lherzolite can be another source rock for diamond formation, says folio.ca.This discovery has a potential to change the approach to diamond exploration.“The outcome of the project fundamentally changes our understanding of where diamonds come from,” the agency quoted U of A geologist Thomas Stachel, the Canada Research Chair in Diamonds, as saying. “(It) has the potential to cause diamond companies to retool their approach to exploration.”Geologists have analysed a diamond recovered at the De Beers Group Victor Mine in Ontario which contained an inclusion of lherzolitic garnet coming from lherzolitic diamond substrates, says the report.According to the agency, the scientists analysed diamonds, inclusions and mantle samples collected in the region of Ontario, part of the Canadian Shield, where a significant temperature increase occurred a billion years ago. Such a setting was unusual for a diamond deposit.The researchers were quoted as saying that the results of the survey could be applied to other regions in the world with «geologically "young" overprint».