Lucapa unearths Mothae’s largest gem-quality diamond ever

Lucapa Diamond said it has recovered a 126 carat gem-quality diamond from its Mothae operation, in Lesotho.

The diamond, it said, was the largest recovered at Mothae since commercial operations started in January this year, and the largest gem-quality diamond ever recovered at the mine.









Image credit: Lucapa Diamond







The diamond was also the sixth stone of more than 50 carats recovered since Lucapa started its pre-production bulk sampling programme at Mothae last year.

“We are delighted to have recovered our first +100 carat stone so early in our commercial mining campaign at Mothae, along with other rare Type IIa and fancy coloured gems, and look forward to unlocking the true value of this mine over the next decade and beyond,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.

The 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite mine was located within 5km of Letseng, the world’s highest US$ per carat kimberlite diamond mine.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished